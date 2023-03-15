Angular Developer (CH904) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for an experienced Angular Developer to assist with the designing of products that are easy to use and provides value to the business.
As an Angular Developer, you’ll work with other team members like the architects, analysts, UX/UI, QA, and back-end developers.
You will design and implement visually aesthetic user interfaces. Identify issues with front end code and rectify them to remove bugs. Create unit tests to ensure code is functioning as expected.
You will make sure that everything the user sees and hears on the Web application is a great journey and aligns with the standards, CI, and branding.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or similar
- Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks including AngularJS
- Excellent project management skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Critical thinker and good problem-solver
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- At least 3 years’ experience working as an Angular Developer
- A degree of experience with RESTful API integration
- Previous work experience as an AngularJS developer
- Proficient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code
- Experience using JavaScript building tools like Gulp or Grunt
- Proven experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications
- In depth knowledge around the Angular framework and JavaScript
- In depth knowledge of front-end interfaces
- Fundamental knowledge of UX/UI
- Fundamental knowledge of SEO
RESPONSIBILITIES
As an Angular Developer at our company, you will:
- Work with other team members, like back-end developers, UX/UID, technical lead and analysts.
- Deliver a complete and functioning front end application
- Ensure the high performance of said application across all platforms, including desktop and mobile
- Write tested, idiomatic, and documented elements of JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
- Design and implement visually aesthetic user interfaces that complies with the specifications
- Identify issues with front end code and rectify them to remove bugs
- Create unit tests to ensure code is functioning as expected
- Create well written documentation
- Ensure front end code can query APIs for back-end integration
- Audit code to identify bottlenecks of performance and fixing them
General:
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- AngularJS
- CSS
- HTML
- Javascript
- MVC
- REST API