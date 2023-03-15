Application Developer at Avbob Mutual Society

Do you have a passion to write Software programs, that shall be used across mobile operating systems?

A permanent role is available for a Application Developer Team Lead, the candidate will be providing Leadership and mentoring of the development team.

Location:

PretoriaHybrid working model

Experience Required for the role:

Minimum 7 years’ professional software development experienceSolid experience in leading application web, GUI and mobile developers

Skills and Technologies Needed:

SQL Server Reporting Services

HTML5 / mobile technologies

Silverlight

Workflow/Business Process

[URL Removed] Frameworks

Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design.

Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API)

Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices.

Mobile applications development (iOS, Mono, Android)

Desired Skills:

web

GUI

