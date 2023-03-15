Business Analyst

Mar 15, 2023

Purpose of Job

The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations. This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements

  • Qualifications
  • Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.

  • Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

  • Experience

  • 3 years Business analysis in retail processes

  • 3 years Retail industry Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

  • Knowledge and Skills

  • Good process modelling skills
  • Excellent communication, both written and verbal
  • Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
  • Good business and IT acumen
  • Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
  • Customer focused
  • Analytical thinking
  • Results driven – Good planning and time management skills
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry
  • SAP experience

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • HR Management
  • Business Analyst
  • SDLC
  • Retail

