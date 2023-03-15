Business Analyst – HR – Western Cape Bellville

The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations. This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements
Qualifications
Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.- Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar
Experience
3 years Business analysis in retail processes
3 years Retail industry Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
Knowledge and Skills
Good process modelling skills
Excellent communication, both written and verbal
Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
Good business and IT acumen
Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
Customer focused- Analytical thinking
Results driven
Good planning and time management skills
Business understanding of the broader retail industry
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Process Modelling
- Business analysis
- CBAP
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process Mapping
- Business Process
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid