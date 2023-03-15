Business Analyst – HR – Western Cape Bellville

Mar 15, 2023

The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations. This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements

Qualifications
Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.- Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

Experience

3 years Business analysis in retail processes
3 years Retail industry Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Knowledge and Skills
Good process modelling skills
Excellent communication, both written and verbal
Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
Good business and IT acumen
Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
Customer focused- Analytical thinking
Results driven
Good planning and time management skills
Business understanding of the broader retail industry

Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • Process Modelling
  • Business analysis
  • CBAP
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Business Process

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years FMCG
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Medical Aid

