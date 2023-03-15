Business Analyst – HR – Western Cape Bellville

The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations. This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements

Qualifications

Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.- Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

Experience

3 years Business analysis in retail processes

3 years Retail industry Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Knowledge and Skills

Good process modelling skills

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills

Good business and IT acumen

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused- Analytical thinking

Results driven

Good planning and time management skills

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Process Modelling

Business analysis

CBAP

Business Process Analysis

Business Process Mapping

Business Process

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

