Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Purpose of Job
The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations. This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements
- Qualifications
- Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.
Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar
Experience
- 3 years Business analysis in retail processes
3 years Retail industry Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
Knowledge and Skills
- Good process modelling skills
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good business and IT acumen
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Results driven – Good planning and time management skills
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- SAP experience
