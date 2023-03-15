Customer Data Analyst at Sally Williams

Overview:

The successful candidate will be required to extract data from numerous data sources and collate it into one standard data read for the business to view. A broad understanding of FMCG retailer portals and data sources is required in order to analyse and give the business direction on actionable outcomes. Knowledge of business systems and trade reporting such as QlikView, Logicode, Insights and Neilson is essential.

The outcome will be sharing insights with the business that will feed into short-term actions and the long-term customer planning process.

Demand planning will be the key secondary function in this role, which is a direct next step of the data analysis.

An understand of pricing models, finance acumen & P&L management is an advantage.

Critical Software and Program Skills Required:

Advanced MS Excel skills.

Knowledge of Sage accounting.

Sales reporting platforms.

Advanced MS PowerPoint.

Demand and Replenishment Planning (FMCG):

Demand Forecast (transfer Customer demand to Production & supply) planning , the person should have capabilities to analyse the demand of the company’s products by channel and then update and maintain a , daily , monthly , annual forecast of 50 SKUs in order that the production operations (factory) and the Finance dept can schedule the supply of the company’s products to meet demand from the dynamic retail trade in SA

Supply chain replenishment (Production to supply 3rd party logistics depots nationally), the person should have the capabilities to co-ordinate the replenishment of the company’s products throughout the network of depots nationally (JHB , CT , PE , DB) via out- sourced 3rd party logistics provider (Imperial logistics) and for the direct Sally Williams channels within agreed KPIs (Service level and Bin count)

Sales Administration (FMCG):

Publish the daily sales report and communicate the results to the commercial team and agents (Daily sales report required on Saturdays and Public Holidays)

Pricing administrator (manage and control price movements to all customers and agents)

Publish key account sales reviews and supply insights to grow sales.

Co-ordinate and publish agents’ sales commission

Manage and control product returns from customers

General sales administration and organization duties (Documents management) to support the National sales manager (EG New products forms, Filing, communication to customers & event trackers)

Develop and maintain the company the annual Forecast/business plan.

Desired Skills:

Demand and Replenishment Planning

Sales Reports

P&L

QlikView

Logicode

Neilson

Insights

Demand Forecast

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

