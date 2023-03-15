As a Data Engineer, you’ll be responsible for the development of data pipelines and ETL tools. You will also be involved in all aspects of business intelligence including developing and implementing reporting solutions. You should have experience with SQL Server or similar databases, as well as an understanding of relational databases such as MySQL. Experience working with Hadoop is preferred but not required.
Requirements
- Supports the design and implementation of data architecture, database design, system processing, and data warehousing
- Designs new and innovative ways to create, manage, process and visualize data for successful analysis
- Builds and implements datastores from data input to data output as part of a larger system
- Works with database administrators (DBAs) on storing, analyzing, and transforming data for the business
- Implements and maintains database designs and scripts that interact with other systems.
- Delivers data solutions through the use of advanced techniques and tools
- Create pipelines & procedures
- Integration (Source & Target)
- Data Testing (Including Pipeline testing)
- Schedule Jobs
- Documentation (SoPs, Technical Docs)
- Deployment and monitoring
- Create technical specification documents
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field required
- Experience with large scale systems and business applications a plus
- Five years of experience in data engineering and a strong background in computer programming
- Experience with SQL, RDBMS and/or NoSQL databases preferred
Desired Skills:
- Data engineering
- Hadoop