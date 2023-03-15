Data Processing Manager

Are you a GURU when it comes to Data Privacy?

Is this you?

You have a professional interest in international data privacy developments such as those relating to new privacy regulations and international data transfers.(GDPR, POPI, etc)

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Joining a Global Investment Management company, opening Operations in Cape Town the Data Privacy Manager will report into the Data Protection Compliance Officer based in London. You will be managing data privacy compliance arrangements on a worldwide and group basis, from their Cape Town office.

The role requires a pro-active individual with a good understanding of data privacy and data

protection principles that underpin international data privacy legislation such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”).

You will support the ongoing data privacy and data retention framework and will be working closely with the global teams and other third-party service providers.

What you’ll need

Prior data privacy compliance experience and background within the financial services industry (ideally)

Demonstrable experience in carrying out DPIAs, DTIAs, LIAs and ROPAs.

Hold at least one Data Protection and/ or privacy certification such as CIPP, CIPT, ISEB, etc.

Law degree and/or legal advisory experience would be advantageous but not strictly necessary.

Knowledge of GDPR and a good understanding of other major privacy frameworks and evolving legislation worldwide.

Experience in project management with ability to create and manage a roadmap of activities and interactions with business stakeholders.

Proficient in conducting third-party due diligence assessments and vendor onboarding processes.

Experience in data breach investigation and remediation.

Where you’ll be doing it

The offices are in Cape Town Waterfront. The team works a hybrid model, so it’s ideal for someone based in Cape Town, but there is flexibility to work from home 2 days per week.

What you’ll get.

Working for a Global Investment Management organisation where you will be part of a global team with 25 global office locations. Competitive market related salary and scope to grow within the business (even globally)

What next?

For a confidential discussion please contact Melissa on *[Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to me at [URL Removed] (at) [URL Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have, we can help you spruce it up.

Desired Skills:

data privacy

Manager

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

