DevOps Engineer (Multi-stack AWS & Azure) – Gauteng Randburg

As a DevOps Engineer you’ll be responsible for ensuring that the company’s infrastructure is kept up to date and running smoothly. You will work closely with software developers, operations teams, IT managers and other key stakeholders to plan new developments and implement them as quickly as possible. You should have experience in building out microservices-based applications using AWS or Azure services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

Requirements

Performs activities such as system administration, network administration, deployment, provisioning, and configuration management of tools, platforms, and infrastructure

Ensures that all work is executed according to predefined policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines

Documents and tracks each task required to deploy, update, patch, and support applications and systems

Plans, directs, and implements automated processes to deploy code to development or staging environments, ensuring that business critical application upgrades are tested first

Understands the importance of security, compliance, and data governance as they relate to development and operations activities

Supports development by managing automated testing tools and tools for code management and Version Control Systems (VCS)

DevOps engineer responsible for the design, development, and delivery of applications and services on a multi-cloud architecture

Infrastructure Provisioning and management

Continuous integration and delivery

Configuration management

Monitoring and logging

Security and compliance

Automation

Capacity planning and scaling

Qualifications

Bachelors degree in Computer Science or equivalent

Experience with both the EC2 cloud platform and server farm management, including configuration management, provisioning, scaling out/down and scaling in instances across multiple regions required

Advanced knowledge of the AWS service models and best practices to provide a high level of assurance for Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure solutions and security is preferred

Must be able to demonstrate working knowledge of Linux operating system environments as well as familiarity with container technology such as Docker and Kubernetes

Desired Skills:

aws

linux

docker

kubernetes

