EE Quants Analyst

Ready to combine your IT and investment skills? Come be the driver of improved efficiencies!

Your mathematical brain has lead you into a quants career and you’ve taken it even further by developing IT programming skills yet, your passion still lies in investments

You’ll be joining as the Quants Analyst and you’ll get to be the leader of improved efficiencies. You’ll be using your unique skillset to identify inefficiencies in all aspects of the investment process, from operations, to research and modelling.

You’ll be joining a small asset manager with R10 billion AUM and still growing. They are a top performing asset manager based in the northern suburbs of Cape Town. What makes them unique is that they follow a thematic approach with a valuation underpinning. They are also big into the alternative space and expressing their views through these types of instruments. You’ll be based in a professional office in Tygervalley, Cape Town with a gorgeous view and you’ll be surrounded but exceptional market leaders.

A completed investment related degree is essential along with a solid 3 years’ working experience as a Quants Analyst. The key to this role is the combination of your quants/investments skills and interest along with the ability to use Python and SQL. To really add value in this role you need to have a proven track record of where you have been instrumental in improving efficiencies in the investment space. Only EE candidates can be considered

An opportunity to be part of something new and growing with a solid track record of top performance while working under a young and dynamic female CIO. A market related salary and performance bonuses will also be offered.

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette Du Preez on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

