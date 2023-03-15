Embedded Software Developer (C++, Linux) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of cutting-edge Engineering Solutions in Durbanville seeks a proactive and meticulous Embedded Software Developer for automotive controllers and display units. You should possess a BTech or BEng. Degree in Electronic/Mechatronic Engineering, have 1-5+ years relevant experience, J1939 CAN bus experience, Field testing and verification of embedded hardware in the automotive environment, have SA citizen and be willing to travel abroad for variable periods. Any C++ in Linux and GIT development, CODESYS for body controllers and Qt and QML will prove hugely beneficial.

DUTIES:

Embedded Software Development for body controllers and display units in the automotive environment.

Take ownership of the software development for the current display product portfolio.

Responsible for development, verification and maintenance of software used on COTS display hardware.

Field- and verification testing of display units and vehicle body controllers.

Support software development on current production body controllers.

Work with controller hardware suppliers during product development.

Be involved in Telematics Software Development and associated field support/maintenance.

Under guidance of the Chief Software Engineer, be responsible for the development of new generation displays on unique vehicles.

Work directly with the overseas client.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BTech or B Eng. Degree in Electronic / Mechatronic Engineering.

Experience/Skills –

1-5+ Years relevant experience.

Field testing and verification of embedded hardware in the Automotive environment.

J1939 CAN bus experience.

Willing to travel overseas for variable periods.

South African Citizenship.

Experience with Qt and QML, in an embedded environment.

Experience with C++ in Linux and GIT development environments.

Familiarity with CODESYS for body controllers.

Software Certification processes.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Excellent in task management.

Ability to work under pressure.

Good written and verbal communication (English).

