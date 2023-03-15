Entries open for 2023 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards

Supply chains make the world go round. They have the power to save lives, to save the planet and grow economies. Excellence in supply chain management is more important than ever in today’s volatile, uncertain and disruptive business environment. This is why the second annual Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards should be on the radar of all supply chain role players, say the organisers.

The 2023 season of the awards is open for entries, which are invited in a range of categories, from innovation, sustainability and digitalisation to transport and human resources. Businesses and supply chain experts have until 28 March 2023 to enter the 2023 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards.

These awards recognise the vital role played by supply chain management and honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements of organisations and individuals working in the field in Africa.

Launched last year as a collaboration between leading industry organisations, the awards enable industry collaboration and knowledge sharing, in addition to advancing and promoting supply chain management. They also aim to drive awareness of the growing imperative to “green” supply chains and ensure that all supply chain components – from sourcing and procurement to distribution – are genuinely sustainable and environmentally responsible.

Funds raised by the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards and associated events will go towards the creation of sustainable bursary opportunities for worthy individuals looking for supply chain education opportunities. This is an initiative by the industry, for the industry.

The inaugural awards programme in 2022 was a huge success, the organisers report. Worthy winners included initiatives in multiple countries across Africa. The judges applauded the extremely high calibre of these entries.

This quality looks set to continue as a range of compelling entries have already been received for the 2023 awards. These include diverse operational success stories ranging from running a funeral transport service and working closely with bereaved families to a woman-owned business successfully moving platinum slurry in the mining industry. Inspiring entries have been submitted focusing on delivering humanitarian logistics amid Jihadist threats, an organisation’s commitment to creating opportunities for women in the supply chain, and a supply chain digitalisation initiative that is improving patients’ access to essential medicines in Kenya.

Some of the categories in which organisations and individuals can submit entries are:

* Excellence in Supply Chain Education and Youth Programmes

* Innovative Supply Chain Projects and Operations

* Environmental Sustainability Within Supply Chains

* Responsible Sourcing and Procurement Award

* Digital and Technology Innovations with the Supply Chain

* Excellence in Transport Award

* People, Talent and HR Management in Supply Chain Management

The organisations that have partnered to offer the 2023 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards are the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), Logis-T Africa, the Road Freight Association (RFA), South African Express Parcel Association (SAEPA), SAPICS (The Professional Body for Supply Chain Management), the South African Association for Freight Forwarders (SAAFF), Transport Forum and Smart Procurement World. This year’s awards programme is sponsored by Ceva Logistics, the RFA, SAAFF and SAEPA.

For more information on the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards or to submit an entry, visit: https://www.ascea.co.za/