Global Finance DevOps Engineer

We are recruiting a Global Finance DevOps Engineer; to support the implementation of a significant global finance transformation program. This position will be reporting into the Global Cloud Architect. The Global Finance DevOps Engineer primary responsibility is implementing and leading the automation effort within the Global Finance Transformation Programme whilst also supporting Company’ global transformation initiatives. Working alongside Business Technology team members (global and regional) and transformation project teams, the Interim Global Finance DevOps Engineer is accountable for the design, development and implementation of the core Automation Framework to be adopted and used within the programme. The Global Finance DevOps Engineer is an expert in automation development including Pipelines/YAML/PowerShell with knowledge of Azure infrastructure deployment.

The DevOps Engineer will also have a good understanding of the Azure DevOps Pipeline process with regards to automation from an environment build process, release automation thorough to functional test automation delivery. Working alongside other team members, the individual will be responsible for helping to ensure pipelines are designed, developed, implemented and signed off according to industry and platform best practices. Working closely with the transformation project team members, the individual will participate in the development of global automated test packs to meet the functional and non-functional business requirements with the Global delivery.

The individual is also responsible for collaborating closely with all Company regions when required with an objective to assist and provide support of ensuring the successful technical development of the automated framework. This includes the support of cross regional initiatives. The finance transformation program is a truly global program designed to transform Company’ finance function into the business partnering function of the future. It will support the business by offering true business insight, efficient and effective processes while maintaining the necessary compliance and controls.

Post-secondary education with a specialization in Information Technology;

Minimum of 8 years progressive experience with testing across a broad spectrum of technologies;

Business international level of English – both written and oral;

Highly collaborative and able to work in a global environment, accommodating the different time zones. Only team players will be considered;

Particularly strong written communication skills;

Particularly strong organizational skills;

Strong knowledge and experience in IT/Finance practices;

Experience in systems, including: TRE 3E, IntApp Open, IntApp Integrate, Intapp Time, Chrome River, E-Billing.

Experience of multinational IT and Finance operations;

Experience of transformation programs;

Significant experience and a proven track record in/as:

Ability to clarify complex problems and communicate these issues towards both DevOps and business teams;

Strong situational analysis and decision making abilities with experience in balancing technical trade offs;

Be a team player, able to work effectively at all levels of an organization with the ability to influence others to move toward consensus;

Drive out decisions and recommendations;

Independent, pro-active way of working;

Significant working experience with traditional testing cycles in a global environment;

Strong experience in testing methodologies and systems;

Working experience with implementation life cycles, methodologies, tools and practices;

Formal IT qualifications or accreditations (for instance, ISTQB, ITIL, Prince 2, MCSE);

A good understanding of standards and frameworks (for instance, ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials);

Demonstrable experience of managing effective relationships with third party suppliers.

You must possess:

Excellent communications, influencing, and stakeholder management skills;

Excellent presentation skills with ability to conduct presentations comfortably to large groups;

Experienced user of MS Office suite;

Be versed in working across cultures and time-zones;

Bring a technical “toolkit” and share relevant best practice;

Be adept in responding to challenges and issues as they arise;

Extensive experience of working with layers of engagement and approval;

Impeccable attention to detail and ability to work with a wide variety of people and projects in a collective and collaborative manner.

Key Deliverables:

Design, development and implementation of the Global Automation Framework Delivery. Development of automation scripts for build / test / release deploy. Help define the pipeline automaton process. Coordination of activities related to automation pipelines to ensure consistent and speedy delivery of project workflows.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, Strategy, and Planning

Maintain knowledge of company strategic business objectives to help ensure that test packs are aligned with overarching firm objectives.

Working with the business, provide guidance on the best solutions to achieve the firm’s automation testing needs.

Work alongside transformation project teams, vendors, and Company experts to develop innovative automation test methods.

Challenge the “status-quo” to help develop innovative approaches to testing. Think out of the box, and challenge others (vendors and team members) to do the same to come up with the best solutions.

Ensure tests are highly optimized to ensure the test plans meet defined business requirements.

Skills

Developing Azure Devops Pipelines, YAML

PowerShell

Azure Infrastructure

Repository management

API Automation

Knowledge of continuous integration

Environments management

Ensure test and development environments are meeting required standards.

Help support global platforms by providing hands on support as required.

Assist with regional support and integration activities throughout the globe. This would include occasional travel to various regions to assist with hands on efforts, as well as providing day to day support as required.

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

