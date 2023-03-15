Global Finance Test Analyst – Gauteng

We are recruiting a Global Finance Test Analyst; to support the implementation of a significant global finance transformation program. This position will be reporting into the Global Finance Test Lead. The Global Finance Test Analyst’s primary responsibility is supporting Company’ global transformation programme. Working alongside the Business Technology team members (global and regional) and transformation project teams, the Test Analyst is accountable for the design, creation and implementation of core testing artefacts to meet all the project’s and business’ requirements. The Global Finance Test Analyst is an expert in testing methodologies and technologies including tools such as Microsoft DevOps Test Plan and Jira. Knowledge of other testing tools platforms are a plus, including automated testing tools such as Selenium Webdriver.

Working alongside other team members, the individual will be responsible for helping to ensure global test artefacts are designed, created, implemented and signed off according to industry and platform best practices. Working closely with the transformation project team members, the individual will participate in the development of global test artefacts to meet business functional and non-functional needs. The individual will also be responsible as and when required to collaborate closely with all Company regions in conjunction with the Global Test Lead with an objective of ensuring the successful technical integration of 3rd party systems. This includes providing test support of cross regional initiatives. The finance transformation program is a truly global program designed to transform Company’ finance function into the business partnering function of the future. It will support the business by offering true business insight, efficient and effective processes while maintaining the necessary compliance and controls.

Post-secondary education with a specialization in Information Technology;

Minimum of 8 years progressive experience with testing across a broad spectrum of technologies;

Business international level of English – both written and oral;

Highly collaborative and able to work in a global environment, accommodating the different time zones. Only team players will be considered;

Particularly strong written communication skills;

Particularly strong organizational skills;

Strong knowledge and experience in IT/Finance practices;

Experience in systems, including: TRE 3E, IntApp Open, IntApp Integrate, Intapp Time, Chrome River, E-Billing.

Experience of multinational IT and Finance operations;

Experience of transformation programs;

Significant experience and a proven track record in/as:

Ability to clarify complex problems and communicate these issues towards both DevOps and business teams;

Strong situational analysis and decision making abilities with experience in balancing technical trade offs;

Be a team player, able to work effectively at all levels of an organization with the ability to influence others to move toward consensus;

Drive out decisions and recommendations;

Independent, pro-active way of working;

Significant working experience with traditional testing cycles in a global environment;

Strong experience in testing methodologies and systems;

Working experience with implementation life cycles, methodologies, tools and practices;

Formal IT qualifications or accreditations (for instance, ISTQB, ITIL, Prince 2, MCSE);

A good understanding of standards and frameworks (for instance, ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials).

You must possess:

Excellent communications, influencing, and stakeholder management skills;

Excellent presentation skills with ability to conduct presentations comfortably to large groups;

Experienced user of MS Office suite;

Be versed in working across cultures and time-zones;

Bring a technical “toolkit” and share relevant best practice;

Be adept in responding to challenges and issues as they arise;

Be able to thrive working under pressure, and be able to multi-task;

Extensive experience of working with layers of engagement and approval;

Impeccable attention to detail and ability to work with a wide variety of people and projects in a collective and collaborative manner.

Key Deliverables:

Design, development, implementation and sign-off of manual tests to support transformation and integration initiatives. Coordination of activities to ensure consistent and speedy delivery of test cycles.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, Strategy, and Planning.

Maintain knowledge of Company’ strategic business objectives to help ensure that test scope is aligned with overarching firm objectives.

Working with the business, provide guidance on best solution to achieve the firm’s data, integration and reporting needs.

Work alongside transformation project teams, vendors, and Company experts to develop innovative test methods including test automation scripts.

Challenge the “status-quo” to help develop innovative approaches to testing. Think out of the box, and challenge others (vendors and team members) to do the same to come up with the best solutions.

Ensure tests are highly optimized to ensure the test scope meets the defined business requirements.

Build, Test, Deploy

Functional test scripts creation to feed Smoke, regression and system test packs.

Create and review Requirements Traceability Matrix with appropriate Business Analyst resources to ensure all requirements are covered in test scope.

Coordinate sign-off of test scope with relevant SMEs and other Finance Resources.

Gather and manage test data required to execute test cases.

Participate in defect triage meetings with appropriate internal stakeholders to agree impact and severity.

Liaise with development resources (both internal and external) re solutions for identified defects including coordination of updates being applied to appropriate environments and follow up testing to confirm defect has been satisfactorily resolved.

Operational Support

Ensure operational procedures are adhered to.

Help support global platforms by providing hands on support as required.

Assist with regional support and integration activities throughout the globe. This would include occasional travel to various regions to assist with hands on efforts, as well as providing day to day support as required.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

