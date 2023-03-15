As an ICT Security Specialist, you will be responsible for implementing and maintaining the security of company assets in accordance with industry standards. You will also ensure that all internal processes are in line with regulations and best practice guidelines. Your responsibilities include reviewing vulnerabilities to identify potential issues; updating policies, procedures and documentation as required; auditing systems to find any weaknesses or vulnerabilities within them; setting up new systems/applications from scratch where necessary; ensuring that critical assets are kept secure at all times by protecting access credentials. You’ll have a thorough understanding of cyber security legislation and requirements including ISO [Phone Number Removed]; (Information Security Management System), COBIT 5, ITIL v3 (Service Desk) etc.
Requirements
- Technical and Support of new and existing security tools
- Security initiatives as and when required
- Ensuring they keep up to date on procedures and best practice relevant to their job responsibilities
- Reporting any possible and actual breaches, errors, or complaints
- Working with Qualys Vulnerability
- Management and Web Application
- Work with Forti Analyzer critical information on threats across the entire attack surface
- A very good knowledge of Symantec Endpoint Protection and Encryption
- Knowledge of industry frameworks (ISO 27001/2, COBIT, ITIL)
- Ensure that all Information Security policies and procedures are followed according to the Client requirement
- Provide sound security advice to Client’s clients
- Creation of hardening Standards for ICS department
- Assist with Cyber security awareness campaigns
- Assist with ICS Audits and Risks
- Maintain the technical risk register
- Assist departments that are struggling to remediate vulnerabilities
- Enhancements and Implementation
- Deployment of new security solutions to Production
- Initiate, recommend, and implement new solutions
- Conduct assessment of proposed solutions and existing solutions
- Documenting security processes and storing them in a shared document repository
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT or Information Systems required
- Five years of experience in a security related field
- Experience with Microsoft technologies preferred
Desired Skills:
- cobit
- itil
- Security