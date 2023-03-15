ICT Security Specialist

As an ICT Security Specialist, you will be responsible for implementing and maintaining the security of company assets in accordance with industry standards. You will also ensure that all internal processes are in line with regulations and best practice guidelines. Your responsibilities include reviewing vulnerabilities to identify potential issues; updating policies, procedures and documentation as required; auditing systems to find any weaknesses or vulnerabilities within them; setting up new systems/applications from scratch where necessary; ensuring that critical assets are kept secure at all times by protecting access credentials. You’ll have a thorough understanding of cyber security legislation and requirements including ISO [Phone Number Removed]; (Information Security Management System), COBIT 5, ITIL v3 (Service Desk) etc.

Requirements

Technical and Support of new and existing security tools

Security initiatives as and when required

Ensuring they keep up to date on procedures and best practice relevant to their job responsibilities

Reporting any possible and actual breaches, errors, or complaints

Working with Qualys Vulnerability

Management and Web Application

Work with Forti Analyzer critical information on threats across the entire attack surface

A very good knowledge of Symantec Endpoint Protection and Encryption

Knowledge of industry frameworks (ISO 27001/2, COBIT, ITIL)

Ensure that all Information Security policies and procedures are followed according to the Client requirement

Provide sound security advice to Client’s clients

Creation of hardening Standards for ICS department

Assist with Cyber security awareness campaigns

Assist with ICS Audits and Risks

Maintain the technical risk register

Assist departments that are struggling to remediate vulnerabilities

Enhancements and Implementation

Deployment of new security solutions to Production

Initiate, recommend, and implement new solutions

Conduct assessment of proposed solutions and existing solutions

Documenting security processes and storing them in a shared document repository

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT or Information Systems required

Five years of experience in a security related field

Experience with Microsoft technologies preferred

Desired Skills:

cobit

itil

Security

