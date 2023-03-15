Implementation Specialist

Implementation Specialist Pretoria

This great Tech company is looking for technical implementation skills!

R 25 000 – R 30 000 Plus great benefits



Your excellent IT support skills background will secure you a position with this Tech company in Pretoria.

Experience in the Risk & Security industry will be advantageous;

Understand the Software Product life cycle

Project management skills

Provide functional and technical support to the Client and its respective users

Must be able to facilitate and present training to clients and users when required

Responsible for routine system administration

Integration experience a plus

Must be able to collect, organize, and evaluate data and develop logical conclusions.

Must be able to maintain work related records and prepare reports.

Minimum Requirements:

No criminal record and a lifestyle that can stand up to intense vetting and clearance scrutiny.

Proficient in English

Relevant Degree or qualification in Information Technology will be advantageous.

Experience working with CiiMS (Cyber Incident and Investigation Management System) will be highly beneficial.

Excellent Communication and client relations skills.

Desired Skills:

Implementation Specialist

English

CiiMS

