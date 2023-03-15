Intermediate Java Dev FTC

One of largest Financial Institutions is seeking an Intermediate Java Developer for a 12 month contract! This will be a full stack Developer or backend Developer. The Intermediate Software Developer role is responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for the front office suite of applications within Markets.
Non Negotiable
Experience developing software with Java and willing to work in C#
Experience working with a relational database
Minimum of 5 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer
Minimum of5 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer
- Experience with Java, J2EE application servers, Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, Hibernate, SOAP/REST Web Services, XML, JSON, Maven, Jenkins, TeamCity, C#, IIS.
- Relational database experience (MS SQL Server, Oracle)
- Frontend development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap or similar frameworks
- Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms will be advantageous
Qualifications:
A qualification specializing in software development
A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline is required, or equivalent work experience and technical training
Software development best practices
Problem-solving and analytical skills
Communication and planning skills
Strong awareness and interest in the financial markets
Desired Skills:
- My SQL
- Bootstrap
- Soap/Rest Web Services
- Java
- C#
- Backend
- Full stack