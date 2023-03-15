Intermediate Java Dev – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of largest Financial Institutions is seeking an Intermediate Java Developer for a 12 month contract! This will be a full stack Developer or backend Developer. The Intermediate Software Developer role is responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for the front office suite of applications within Markets.

Non Negotiable

Experience developing software with Java and willing to work in C#

Experience working with a relational database

Minimum of 5 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer

Experience with Java, J2EE application servers, Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, Hibernate, SOAP/REST Web Services, XML, JSON, Maven, Jenkins, TeamCity, C#, IIS.

Relational database experience (MS SQL Server, Oracle)

Frontend development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap or similar frameworks

Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms will be advantageous

Qualifications:

A qualification specializing in software development

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline is required, or equivalent work experience and technical training

Software development best practices

Problem-solving and analytical skills

Communication and planning skills

Strong awareness and interest in the financial markets

Desired Skills:

Java

C#

Bootstrap

J2EE

Backend

Full stack

