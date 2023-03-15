Intermediate Systems Analyst x 3 – Western Cape

A Systems Analyst role that is more like a Business Systems Analyst role. Exciting opportunity to work across multiple systems as well as applications. Flex your CI knowledge as well as strong systems. Hybrid working in Cape Town

To liaise and coordinate activities between the customer and IT professionals to ensure system problems, enhancements and developments are resolved for the business in accordance with all relevant policies and procedures, including:

– Effective investigation of system problems and analysis of system enhancement requests

– Make recommendations on software solutions to be developed in order to meet business requirements

– Compile user requests into system requirements specifications

– Perform functional testing to ensure solutions implemented/developed will resolve issues and customer requests.

· – 6 years relevant systems analyst experience, needs to be familiar with multiple varieties of programming languages, operating systems, and computer hardware platforms.

· – Experience with Object-orientated Design and Software Engineering principles (SOLID)

· – Experience with Database Design and PL/SQL

· – Experience with Agile Software Methodology and Sprint development

· – Provide support and guidance to the team in order to grow and develop their skills by sharing expertise and knowledge to continuously improve

· capacity and effectiveness of the department in the long run.

Please send your updated cv to Thembi.

Desired Skills:

Business Systems

Systems Analysis

CI

Testing

Database

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and pension.Hybrid in office 2 x per week

