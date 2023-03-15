IT Desktop Support Technician – Gauteng Centurion

The Desktop Support Technician’s role is to support and maintain organizational computer

systems, desktops, and peripherals. That includes installing, diagnosing, repairing,

maintaining, and upgrading all organizational hardware and equipment while ensuring

optimal workstation performance. The person will also troubleshoot problem areas (in

person, by telephone, or via work order) in a timely and accurate fashion, and provide

end-user assistance where required.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Knowledge and Skills

Excellent knowledge of PC and desktop hardware and software

Excellent knowledge of PC internal components.

Hands-on hardware troubleshooting experience.

Extensive equipment support experience.

Working technical knowledge of current protocols, operating systems, and

Experience in monitoring day to day computer performance.

Update and maintain the computer inventory and equipment. Maintain and resolve issues on LAN/WAN, VoIP telephone, biometric, AV systems connections.

Network Monitoring and maintenance (LAN/WAN)

Extensive knowledge and experience in Microsoft Office – Office 365

Education

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Microsoft Certifications

Matric

Responsibilities:

Support development and implementation of new computer projects and new hardware installations.

Assist in developing long-term strategies and capacity planning for meeting future hardware and organizational hardware needs.

Perform on-site analysis, diagnosis, and resolution of complex desktop problems for end users, and recommend and implement corrective solutions, including off-site repair for remote users as needed.

Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end user and network hardware, peripheral devices, printing/scanning devices, presentation equipment, software, and other products in order to deliver required desktop service levels.

Construct, install, and test customized configurations based on various platforms and operating systems.

Collaborate with Technology team members to ensure efficient operation of the organization’s desktop computing environment.

Where required, administer and resolve issues with associated end-user workstation network software products.

Receive and respond to incoming calls, pages, and/or work orders regarding desktop problems.

Ensure that desktop connections, ie. network jacks are in proper working order.

Prepare tests and applications for monitoring desktop performance, then provide performance statistics and reports.

If necessary, liaise with third-party support and PC equipment vendors.

Perform related duties consistent with the scope and intent of the position.

Desired Skills:

IT Networking

Networks

LAN

WAN

CISCO

Active Directory

IT Desktop Support

Office 365

Microsoft

About The Employer:

Automotive

