IT Support Specialist

IT SYSTEMS TECHNICIAN

Purpose

To provide IT System support to the Plant.

Qualification

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant IT qualification

Experience

Minimum of 3 years in a related role.

Knowledge of ERP Business Processes

Proficiency in MS Office

Duties and Responsibilities

Functional

Responsible for Onsite Implementation of Functionalities

Client interaction and support on day-to-day basis

Trouble shooting through Global Helpdesk

User Acceptance Testing

User Training

User Work Instructions & User Manual Creation

Technical

User interface designing.

Language Syntax

Program structure and implementation of the programming language SQL Server 2016

.Net

C#

Crystal Reports

Web API

Web Services

.Net Framework 3.5 and Above

Winforms (Windows Application)

Special Requirements

Own transport is essential.

Willing to work after hours and weekends when necessary

About The Employer:

Fast-paced Automotive company, that promotes growth in their employee’s careers. 600+ employees working in this company.

