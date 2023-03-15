IT Support Specialist – Gauteng Rosslyn

IT SYSTEMS TECHNICIAN

Purpose
To provide IT System support to the Plant.

Qualification

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Relevant IT qualification

Experience

  • Minimum of 3 years in a related role.
  • Knowledge of ERP Business Processes
  • Proficiency in MS Office

Duties and Responsibilities
Functional

  • Responsible for Onsite Implementation of Functionalities
  • Client interaction and support on day-to-day basis
  • Trouble shooting through Global Helpdesk
  • User Acceptance Testing
  • User Training
  • User Work Instructions & User Manual Creation

Technical

  • User interface designing.
  • Language Syntax
  • Program structure and implementation of the programming language SQL Server 2016
  • .Net
  • C#
  • Crystal Reports
  • Web API
  • Web Services
  • .Net Framework 3.5 and Above
  • Winforms (Windows Application)

Special Requirements

  • Own transport is essential.
  • Willing to work after hours and weekends when necessary

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Fast-paced Automotive company, that promotes growth in their employee’s careers. 600+ employees working in this company.

