IT Support Specialist – Gauteng Rosslyn

IT SYSTEMS TECHNICIAN
Purpose
To provide IT System support to the Plant.
Qualification
- Matric / Grade 12
- Relevant IT qualification
Experience
- Minimum of 3 years in a related role.
- Knowledge of ERP Business Processes
- Proficiency in MS Office
Duties and Responsibilities
Functional
- Responsible for Onsite Implementation of Functionalities
- Client interaction and support on day-to-day basis
- Trouble shooting through Global Helpdesk
- User Acceptance Testing
- User Training
- User Work Instructions & User Manual Creation
Technical
- User interface designing.
- Language Syntax
- Program structure and implementation of the programming language SQL Server 2016
- .Net
- C#
- Crystal Reports
- Web API
- Web Services
- .Net Framework 3.5 and Above
- Winforms (Windows Application)
Special Requirements
- Own transport is essential.
- Willing to work after hours and weekends when necessary
About The Employer:
Fast-paced Automotive company, that promotes growth in their employee’s careers. 600+ employees working in this company.