IT Systems Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- Degree or Diploma in relevant environment
- 5 Years working experience in leadership and managing service delivery
- Tenant Management
- Billing and invoicing
- Asset Management
- Mobile application Workforce security and Compliance management
- Project Management
- Document Management
- On site
Desired Skills:
- Management
- Asset Management
- Project Management
- Preventative maintenance management
- Compliance management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma