IT Systems Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 15, 2023

  • Degree or Diploma in relevant environment
  • 5 Years working experience in leadership and managing service delivery
  • Tenant Management
  • Billing and invoicing
  • Asset Management
  • Mobile application Workforce security and Compliance management
  • Project Management
  • Document Management
  • On site

Desired Skills:

  • Management
  • Asset Management
  • Project Management
  • Preventative maintenance management
  • Compliance management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

