IT TECHNICIAN
About
Situated in Isando, Kempton Park seeks to recruit an IT Technician. The focus of this position is to provide an entire overview of all IT related matters in the Group. This includes day-to-day tasks and by facilitating the regular administration duties and responsibilities.
Critical outputs
- Setting up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices
- Installing and configuring appropriate software and functions according to specifications
- Routine maintenance of hardware and networks
- Prepare and present reports to update management on IT support operations
- Attend to Helpdesk tickets
- Azure Cost Monitoring
- Perform troubleshooting to system failures and identify bottlenecks to ensure long term efficiency of network
- Testing and configuring software and maintain and repair hardware and peripheral devices
- Evaluate network performance and find ways of improvement
- Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their own work
- Provide technical direction to co-workers on computer and network usage and offer comprehensive advice and instructions
- Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems
- Liaising with 3rd Party Vendors
- Managing and maintaining all IT Equipment
- Purchasing of IT Equipment
- Email configuration and management
- Printer Support
- Training staff on new systems
- VPN Setups
- Branch Visits and maintenance
Skills
- Experience with Windows 7, 8 & 10, Office 2007 – Office 365, Printing and Anti-Virus
- Knowledge of workstation hardware and software and associated peripherals
- Experience with formatting and reloading of Desktops and Laptops
- Proven experience as network technician or relevant position
- Outstanding diagnostic, problem-solving and analytical skills
- Knowledge of LAN/WAN networks, TCP/IP protocols and network technologies
- An analytical mindset will be essential for effective troubleshooting and improving the network’s functions
- Problem solver and good communicator
- Must be willing to work after hours/weekends if needed
Requirements
- Grade 12
- A+ and N+ certificate
- 3-5 year IT support experience
- Valid driver’s license
- Applicants must be willing to undergo a criminal and credit check
Desired Skills:
- peripheral devices
- installing
- configuring
- Hardware
- Networks
- Helpdesk tickets
- Azure Cost Monitoring
- system failures
- testing
- configuring software
- Security
- privacy
- email configuration
- printer support
- training
- vpn setups
- Windows 7
- Windows 8
- Windows 10
- Office 2007
- Office 365
- Anti-Virus
- Desktops
- Laptops
- Lan
- Wan
- TCP/IP
- A+
- N+
- Driver’s license
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma