IT Technician – Gauteng Kempton Park

IT TECHNICIAN

About

Situated in Isando, Kempton Park seeks to recruit an IT Technician. The focus of this position is to provide an entire overview of all IT related matters in the Group. This includes day-to-day tasks and by facilitating the regular administration duties and responsibilities.

Critical outputs

Setting up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices

Installing and configuring appropriate software and functions according to specifications

Routine maintenance of hardware and networks

Prepare and present reports to update management on IT support operations

Attend to Helpdesk tickets

Azure Cost Monitoring

Perform troubleshooting to system failures and identify bottlenecks to ensure long term efficiency of network

Testing and configuring software and maintain and repair hardware and peripheral devices

Evaluate network performance and find ways of improvement

Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their own work

Provide technical direction to co-workers on computer and network usage and offer comprehensive advice and instructions

Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems

Liaising with 3rd Party Vendors

Managing and maintaining all IT Equipment

Purchasing of IT Equipment

Email configuration and management

Printer Support

Training staff on new systems

VPN Setups

Branch Visits and maintenance

Skills

Experience with Windows 7, 8 & 10, Office 2007 – Office 365, Printing and Anti-Virus

Knowledge of workstation hardware and software and associated peripherals

Experience with formatting and reloading of Desktops and Laptops

Proven experience as network technician or relevant position

Outstanding diagnostic, problem-solving and analytical skills

Knowledge of LAN/WAN networks, TCP/IP protocols and network technologies

An analytical mindset will be essential for effective troubleshooting and improving the network’s functions

Problem solver and good communicator

Must be willing to work after hours/weekends if needed

Requirements

Grade 12

A+ and N+ certificate

3-5 year IT support experience

Valid driver’s license

Applicants must be willing to undergo a criminal and credit check

