Java Engineer

An exciting position exists Java Engineer who will be responsible for architecting, desgining and developing solutions using JAVA, Spring, Hibernate and other open source technologies.

Key Responsibilities:

Planning, designing, debugging, and coding software solutions for Java application development.

Develop Java-based software using industry best practices.

Writing and implementing efficient and reusable code

Test the software to ensure it meets requirements and performs well.

Collaborate with other software engineers to ensure that code is of the highest quality.

Work with product managers and designers to ensure the software is designed well and meets user needs.

Identify opportunities to improve existing Java code.

Requirements:

Relevant Qualification

Minimum 5 years’ experience in java development

In-depth knowledge of Java and JavaEE

Excellent analytical and problem solving skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong knowledge of software architecture principles.

Familiarity with at least one of the following databases – MySQL/Oracle/SQL

Server/PostgreSQL.

Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works.

Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development.

Understanding DevOps principals and how to apply them practically.

Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.

Experience with containerisation (Docker/Kubernetes) highly beneficial.

Experience working with agile methodologies

Desired Skills:

Java

Java Development

JavaEE

SQL

Oracle

Developing Web Applications

DevOps

Icloud Services

Agile Methodologies

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

