Junior Developer – c# – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is a niche tech company based in Centurion, that delivers enterprise level communication and network security. They are looking for a Junior Developer. They have products deployed in over 12 countries and they work closely with their partners to solve real world problems with technology. Their culture is very inclusive, and employees are involved in cross functional business development and operations. This company is a tech heaven with original products being built on the back of integrity, trust and the massive responsibility of privacy protection on an international scale involving high profile companies.

This is the perfect opportunity for a hungry, dedicated and eager graduate or entry level developer to learn from masters in the field and grow with the company.

Requirements:

You must be completely bilingual and fluent in English & Afrikaans

No required experience

Matric (Grade 12) is required

Basic Microsoft Excel skills are required

Own transport and a valid driver’s license

Chronological stable employment history

You should be able to provide contactable references (even if the reference has nothing to do with tech)

This is an entry level opportunity to learn and grow with the company

Tech Stack:

.NET & C#

Native Android & iOS

React Native

