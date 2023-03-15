Lead Product Engineer – C# – Western Cape Cape Town

We are presently sourcing for a Lead Product Engineer for a 12 Month Contract – Open to Renewal. If you are intersted, please read below and apply.
The team has recently been created under the Engineering, Services and Platforms Offices. Bulk of the services revolve around the infrastructure and Services to the Bank which may include, Shared Services, Operations, Databases and Mainframe.
The roles focuses on Agile delivery sprint orientated development in C#, Java and
Python
- Java 8 and lower (5+ years)
- C# (5+ years)
- Knowledge of Infrastructure and Networking (2+ years)
- Kubernetes (2+ years)
- 10 + years of experience in the Banking industry
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management