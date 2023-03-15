Lead Product Engineer – C# – Western Cape Cape Town

We are presently sourcing for a Lead Product Engineer for a 12 Month Contract – Open to Renewal. If you are intersted, please read below and apply.

The team has recently been created under the Engineering, Services and Platforms Offices. Bulk of the services revolve around the infrastructure and Services to the Bank which may include, Shared Services, Operations, Databases and Mainframe.

The roles focuses on Agile delivery sprint orientated development in C#, Java and

Python

Java 8 and lower (5+ years)

C# (5+ years)

Knowledge of Infrastructure and Networking (2+ years)

Kubernetes (2+ years)

10 + years of experience in the Banking industry

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

