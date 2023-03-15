Master Data Analyst (SAP) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE Master Data integrity in SAP systems as well as maintain the processes to support the data quality as your expertise as a Master Data Analyst is sought by a dynamic and innovative Financial Services Provider based in Stellenbosch. Your role will also include supporting business and IT operations through administration, monitoring and analysis of Master Data and Master Data relationships. The successful incumbent will have Grade 12/Matric, ideally a suitable tertiary qualification in Commerce or Science, have 5-7 years proven formal experience in SAP Master Data management and governance with a solid understanding the full SAP Security Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC). You must also have experience with SAP Master Data elements.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 / Matric National Certificate / Vocational.

A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Science (Ideal or Preferred).

5 – 7 Years proven formal experience in SAP Master Data management and governance.

Understanding the full SAP Security Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC).

Best practice in SAP Master Data management and governance.

SAP Master Data elements.

Clear criminal and credit record.

Ideal to have –

SAP S4/Hana, SuccessFactors and NetWeaver experience.

Financial/Banking Systems.

Proficiency in MS Excel for analysis of large data sets through formulas and macros.

ATTRIBUTES:

Communications skills.

Interpersonal and Relationship management Skills.

Influencing skills.

Attention to Detail.

Analytical skills.

Decision making skills.

Problem solving skills.

