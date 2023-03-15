Microsoft Windows Server Security Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking an experienced IT Windows Server Security Specialist to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring the security of our Windows server environment, as well as maintaining and improving our security protocols and procedures.

Requirements

Design, implement, and maintain security policies and procedures for our Windows server environment

Conduct regular vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and security audits to identify and address security risks

Monitor server logs and alerts to identify and respond to security incidents

Investigate and resolve security incidents, including malware infections, unauthorized access, and data breaches

Collaborate with other IT teams to implement security best practices and standard

Keep up-to-date with the latest security trends and technologies and make recommendations for improvements to our security posture

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Security, or related field

At least 5 years of experience in IT security, with a focus on Windows server security

Knowledge of Windows server operating systems, Active Directory, and Group Policy

Experience with security technologies such as firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and anti-malware software

Experience with vulnerability assessment tools and techniques

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

Windows Server

Active Directory

firewall

