Mobile Software Developer (Flutter) at Face Technology – Gauteng Centurion

Mar 15, 2023

Mobile Software Developer
Centurion

We are looking for a software developer with experience in developing Mobile, Desktop and/or Web applications. The incumbent will be required to design, develop and implement software on various platforms and devices. Knowledge in a wide variety of programming languages is preferred with a focus on Flutter development. Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they can be plugged together, customized and deployed is a key requirement. We require a strong candidate who is passionate about code writing, solving technical errors and taking up full ownership of application development.

Roles and Responsibilities

  • You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web, Android and iOS) using a single codebase.
  • You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift and C#.
  • You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to improve the development process.
  • You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user friendly and responsive applications.
  • You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest technologies.

Required Experience:

  • 3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.
  • A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.
  • Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)
  • Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs
  • Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and reliability.
  • Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)
  • Experience working in an Agile development environment.
  • Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
  • Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)

Beneficial Experience:

  • Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)
  • Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)
  • Experience in other programming languages not listed here.

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

