Mobile Software Developer (Flutter) at Face Technology – Gauteng Centurion

Mobile Software Developer

Centurion

We are looking for a software developer with experience in developing Mobile, Desktop and/or Web applications. The incumbent will be required to design, develop and implement software on various platforms and devices. Knowledge in a wide variety of programming languages is preferred with a focus on Flutter development. Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they can be plugged together, customized and deployed is a key requirement. We require a strong candidate who is passionate about code writing, solving technical errors and taking up full ownership of application development.

Roles and Responsibilities

You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web, Android and iOS) using a single codebase.

You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift and C#.

You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to improve the development process.

You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user friendly and responsive applications.

You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest technologies.

Required Experience:

3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.

A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.

Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)

Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs

Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and reliability.

Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)

Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)

Beneficial Experience:

Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)

Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)

Experience in other programming languages not listed here.

Desired Skills:

Web

Android

iOS

Flutter

Java

Kotlin

Objective C

Swift

C#

IDEs

Andrroid Studio

XCode

VS Code

Visual Studio

REST APIs

test

UML Tools

Enterprise Architect

StarUML

ArgoUML

Papyrus

Agile

Git

Butbucket

SVN

Jira

Asana

Redmine

Jenkins

TeamCity

Gitlab

Junit

JTest

XCTest

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

