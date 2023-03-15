.Net Developer LW – Gauteng Pretoria

- 4 years’ experience as a .Net Developer
- Development of Front end and Backend.
- Experience with REST-based web services.
- Experience with version control and Git.
- Experience with functional programming.
- Experience with Domain Driven Design and Test-Driven Development.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Informatics.
- Well round .Net developer with 4+ years of experience solid development experience.
- ASP .Net MVC.
- C#.
- .Net Framework.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .net
- Rest
- MVC