.Net Developer LW

Mar 15, 2023

  • 4 years’ experience as a .Net Developer

  • Development of Front end and Backend.

  • Experience with REST-based web services.

  • Experience with version control and Git.

  • Experience with functional programming.

  • Experience with Domain Driven Design and Test-Driven Development.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Informatics.

  • Well round .Net developer with 4+ years of experience solid development experience.

  • ASP .Net MVC.

  • C#.

  • .Net Framework.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .net
  • Rest
  • MVC

