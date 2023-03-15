Product Data Engineer – Permanent – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 15, 2023

A well-established business is seeking a Product Data Engineer.
Qualification:

  • B.Tech with 9+ years experience
  • B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng)/ MTech with 5+ years experience
  • CICM/CM2/CMDB or equivalent Certification

Experience:

  • Applied product data engineering
  • Across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product,
  • At all levels up to user systems (L6) of the systems hierarchy
  • Supporting development teams in managing technical data during various development lifecycle phases
  • Compilation of data management plans and procedures
  • Use of Product Data Management (PDM) or Product Life-cycle Management (PLM) systems such as eB (historical), ALIM, SolidWorks PDM, etc.
  • Application and control of data management processes and procedures.
  • Baseline establishment and management.
  • Engineering change control

Knowledge:

  • Recognised domain knowledge of product data management based on
  • Experience in product development and systems engineering processes.
  • Configuration management standards, e.g. IEC/IEA 649, IEEE 828, ISO 10007
  • Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)

Desired Skills:

  • domain knowledge
  • product development
  • systems engineering processes.

