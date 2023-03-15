Product Data Engineer – Permanent – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking a Product Data Engineer.
Qualification:
- B.Tech with 9+ years experience
- B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng)/ MTech with 5+ years experience
- CICM/CM2/CMDB or equivalent Certification
Experience:
- Applied product data engineering
- Across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product,
- At all levels up to user systems (L6) of the systems hierarchy
- Supporting development teams in managing technical data during various development lifecycle phases
- Compilation of data management plans and procedures
- Use of Product Data Management (PDM) or Product Life-cycle Management (PLM) systems such as eB (historical), ALIM, SolidWorks PDM, etc.
- Application and control of data management processes and procedures.
- Baseline establishment and management.
- Engineering change control
Knowledge:
- Recognised domain knowledge of product data management based on
- Experience in product development and systems engineering processes.
- Configuration management standards, e.g. IEC/IEA 649, IEEE 828, ISO 10007
- Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)
Desired Skills:
- domain knowledge
- product development
- systems engineering processes.