Product Data Engineer – Permanent

A well-established business is seeking a Product Data Engineer.

Qualification:

B.Tech with 9+ years experience

B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng)/ MTech with 5+ years experience

CICM/CM2/CMDB or equivalent Certification

Experience:

Applied product data engineering

Across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product,

At all levels up to user systems (L6) of the systems hierarchy

Supporting development teams in managing technical data during various development lifecycle phases

Compilation of data management plans and procedures

Use of Product Data Management (PDM) or Product Life-cycle Management (PLM) systems such as eB (historical), ALIM, SolidWorks PDM, etc.

Application and control of data management processes and procedures.

Baseline establishment and management.

Engineering change control

Knowledge:

Recognised domain knowledge of product data management based on

Experience in product development and systems engineering processes.

Configuration management standards, e.g. IEC/IEA 649, IEEE 828, ISO 10007

Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)

