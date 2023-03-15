QA Automation Engineer (CH903) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for a QA Automation Engineer and QA Automation Tester.
As a QA Automation engineer, you’ll create the initial test designs, write the scripts, install the automation testing protocols, and report the results.
You will have programming skills, a keen eye for detail, and excellent project management skills. You will be liaising with the Developers, UX/UI and Analysts to identify and test key features of software programs. Apart from testing, you should be able to develop well-planned and structured test plans/cases.
You should be detail-oriented and possess excellent troubleshooting abilities.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or related
- ISTQB Foundation Certificate (Agile preferred)
- Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous
- Previous experience with automation tools
- Selenium-Java is the preference for this position
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- 4 Years’ experience within a QA environment working with the following:
- o Defect Tracking Tool
- Agile Testing Methodologies
- Investigation and Recreation
- 2 years’ experience in an automation tester role
- Previous experience in working with cloud-based platforms would be advantageous
- Good understanding of testing methodologies such as o Acceptance Testing
- Beta Testing
- Black-box Testing
- Component Testing
- Confirmation Testing
- Negative Testing
- Regression Testing
- Retrospective Meeting
- Test Case
- Test Condition
- Previous work experience as a QA Engineer, QA Tester, or relevant position in the IT department
- Complete understanding of automation systems and databases
- Knowledge of programming languages like JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
- Expertise in automation testing tools like Selenium, Katalon Studio, and Cucumber
- Understanding of testing protocols
- Familiarity with the software development process
- Good analytical and troubleshooting skills
- Attention to detail
- Strong communication skills
- Ability to work collaboratively
- Ability to manage project deadlines
- Good time management and organizational skills
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Planning and prioritizing testing activities
- Helping identify weaknesses and problem areas in the software application
- Suggesting automated software test procedures
- Tracking software bugs and investigating the causes
- Pointing out problem areas
- Preparing automation scripts
- Troubleshooting automation software issues
- Coordinating with the developers to finalize system procedures
- Creating and updating test plans and cases
- Preparing detailed test reports
- Prioritizing and executing tests
- Reviewing technical specifications and design documents
- Conducting regression testing when needed
- Monitoring assurance metrics and process results
- Running and sending out regression reports on a regular basis
- Demo scripts during sprint reviews
Desired Skills:
- Automation Testing
- Cloud Architecture
- Java
- Regression Testing
- Selenium
- Test Cases
- Testing