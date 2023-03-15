QA Automation Engineer (CH903)

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for a QA Automation Engineer and QA Automation Tester.

As a QA Automation engineer, you’ll create the initial test designs, write the scripts, install the automation testing protocols, and report the results.

You will have programming skills, a keen eye for detail, and excellent project management skills. You will be liaising with the Developers, UX/UI and Analysts to identify and test key features of software programs. Apart from testing, you should be able to develop well-planned and structured test plans/cases.

You should be detail-oriented and possess excellent troubleshooting abilities.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or related

ISTQB Foundation Certificate (Agile preferred)

Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous

Previous experience with automation tools

Selenium-Java is the preference for this position

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

4 Years’ experience within a QA environment working with the following: o Defect Tracking Tool Agile Testing Methodologies Investigation and Recreation

2 years’ experience in an automation tester role

Previous experience in working with cloud-based platforms would be advantageous

Good understanding of testing methodologies such as o Acceptance Testing Beta Testing Black-box Testing Component Testing Confirmation Testing Negative Testing Regression Testing Retrospective Meeting Test Case Test Condition

Previous work experience as a QA Engineer, QA Tester, or relevant position in the IT department

Complete understanding of automation systems and databases

Knowledge of programming languages like JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

Expertise in automation testing tools like Selenium, Katalon Studio, and Cucumber

Understanding of testing protocols

Familiarity with the software development process

Good analytical and troubleshooting skills

Attention to detail

Strong communication skills

Ability to work collaboratively

Ability to manage project deadlines

Good time management and organizational skills

RESPONSIBILITIES

Planning and prioritizing testing activities

Helping identify weaknesses and problem areas in the software application

Suggesting automated software test procedures

Tracking software bugs and investigating the causes

Pointing out problem areas

Preparing automation scripts

Troubleshooting automation software issues

Coordinating with the developers to finalize system procedures

Creating and updating test plans and cases

Preparing detailed test reports

Prioritizing and executing tests

Reviewing technical specifications and design documents

Conducting regression testing when needed

Monitoring assurance metrics and process results

Running and sending out regression reports on a regular basis

Demo scripts during sprint reviews

Desired Skills:

Automation Testing

Cloud Architecture

Java

Regression Testing

Selenium

Test Cases

Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position