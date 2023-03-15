SAP Business One Consultant (CH880)

Our client logistics company with offices in various African countries, is looking for a SAP Business One consultant in their Sandton, South Africa office.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for leading the company’s SAP Business One maintenance, improvements, and 3rd party integrations. Work with our Global SAP development and support partner on a variety of custom development projects and 3rd party integrations serving business units across the organization. Acts as liaison between internal customers, vendors, and consultants.

Qualifications and Skills

SAP Business One Certified, preferably with experience in v9.1

3-5 years’ experience or more, in SAP Business One consulting and/or development experience in a commercial environment

Experience working internally from a system management perspective, but external consulting experience is also a big plus.

Ability to handle multiple projects / tasks either implementation, reporting and/or support related.

Experience with Efficiency Audits, presenting findings and suggestions, as well as writing detailed training manuals.

Extensive experience with the SAP financial side of the product, including business processes.

Strong MSSQL and reporting writing skills.

Experience with Boyum.

Experience with working with SAP .NET developers on either system customization and/or external integrations.

Strong project management skills.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to explain ideas in both technical and user-friendly language

Highly motivated and driven, with keen attention to detail and the ability to multitask in a self-managed environment

Demonstrated lead experience in enterprise systems integration (finance, operations, business development, human resources, inventory, etc.)

Customer-centric and service minded

Ability to develop documentation for training and user procedures

Responsibilities and Duties

Primary SAP Business One lead supporting various departments in the organization, primarily the Finance team

Study and prepare SAP Business one enhancements requirement coordinating with internal stakeholders as well as our external development team

Participate in end-to-end implementation planning including project management, issue management, communication and change management

Conduct solution and user training and assist in the production of training manuals

Manages day-to-day relationships between SAP Business One developers and consults resources on new and existing projects

Facilitates customer-focused interaction to ensure short and long-term objectives are realized and expectations are properly managed

Coordinates SAP activities and programs with other departments, primarily Finance, to improve application and service performance

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Only candidates with valid documents to work in South Africa, will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

