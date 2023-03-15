SAP Master Data Analyst (CH885)

Our client, in the banking industry is looking for a SAP Master Data Analyst.
Purpose Statement
Support business and IT operations through administration, monitoring and analysis of master data and master data relationships.
Ensure master data integrity in SAP systems as well as maintaining the processes to support the data quality.
Experience
- 5 – 7 years proven formal experience in SAP Master Data management and governance (Min)
- SAP S4/Hana, SuccessFactors and Netweaver experience (Ideal)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Min)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Science (Ideal)
Knowledge
Minimum Knowledge Required:
- Understanding the full SAP security Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Best practice in SAP master data management and governance
- SAP master data elements
Ideal Knowledge Required:
- Financial/Banking Systems
- Proficiency in MS Excel for analysis of large data sets through formulas and macros
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Analytical Skills
- Decision making skills
- Problem solving skills
General:
- Clear criminal and credit record required
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- IT Governance Risk & Compliance
- SAP
- SAP Governance
- Risk & Compliance
- SAP HANA
- SAP Master Data Management (MDM)
- SAP NetWeaver