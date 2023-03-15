SAP Systems Analyst (HCM) (CH876)

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a SAP Systems Analyst with experience with the Human Capital Management (HR) Module
The purpose of the role is to:
- Interpret specifications to build SAP HCM systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance
- Design, develop and maintain automation and integration in SAP solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers
Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues
Experience
- Understanding of business Human Capital Management processes
- 5-7 years’ experience in SAP and Data Integration in the following areas:
- SAP HCM (PA, PY, PD, OM, etc.)
- Integration with SAP ECC / S4 HCM modules
- SAP SuccessFactors role based permissions / authorisations (incl. GRC)
- HCM Master Data
- SAP Workflow
- 5-7 years’ experience in SAP HCM Systems design, analysis, configuration, and implementation
- Project Management Experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in ITIL
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- SAP HCM Certification
Knowledge
Min:Advanced knowledge and understanding of
- SAP ECC / S4 (incl. HR Master Data, Authorisations, Transports between landscapes, Integration with other SAP modules, Workflow, Reporting etc.)
- Formal Integration practices
- Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support
- Developing Integrations
Ideal:
- Jira Core
- Confluence
- Understanding of SAGE VIP Payroll (to integrate with SAP SuccessFactors EC)
- Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies
- ITIL Principles and the application thereof
- Understanding of:
- SAP SuccessFactors integration with S4Hana
- Banking business models
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)
- Problem solving skills
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Configuration
- Design
- ERP systems
- SAP
- SAP Authorizations
- SAP Human Resource Management (HR)