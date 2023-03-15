SAP Systems Analyst (HCM) (CH876)

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a SAP Systems Analyst with experience with the Human Capital Management (HR) Module

The purpose of the role is to:

Interpret specifications to build SAP HCM systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance

Design, develop and maintain automation and integration in SAP solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers

Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues

Experience

Understanding of business Human Capital Management processes

5-7 years’ experience in SAP and Data Integration in the following areas:

SAP HCM (PA, PY, PD, OM, etc.)



Integration with SAP ECC / S4 HCM modules



SAP SuccessFactors role based permissions / authorisations (incl. GRC)



HCM Master Data



SAP Workflow

5-7 years’ experience in SAP HCM Systems design, analysis, configuration, and implementation

Project Management Experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in ITIL

A relevant tertiary qualification

SAP HCM Certification

Knowledge

Min:Advanced knowledge and understanding of

SAP ECC / S4 (incl. HR Master Data, Authorisations, Transports between landscapes, Integration with other SAP modules, Workflow, Reporting etc.)

Formal Integration practices

Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support

Developing Integrations

Ideal:

Jira Core

Confluence

Understanding of SAGE VIP Payroll (to integrate with SAP SuccessFactors EC)

Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies

ITIL Principles and the application thereof

Understanding of:

SAP SuccessFactors integration with S4Hana



Banking business models



Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Configuration

Design

ERP systems

SAP

SAP Authorizations

SAP Human Resource Management (HR)

