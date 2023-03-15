Senior Angular Developer

- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
- 5 plus years hand on experience with PHP
- 5 plus years experience in Angular 5 up wards
- Must have worked on Linux Servers
- 5-7 years experience in Web Design and Development
- Knowledge of Web Best practices
- Create features that are scalable across multiple browsers, operating systems
- and device types JSON, Web API experience
- GIT, SVN experience
- HTML5 Upwards, CSS3 Upwards, Bootstrap, XML, ZHTML etc.
- Experience working in a Agile environment
- MySQL, SQL 2008 upwards
- In Office
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- json
- Linux
- Mysql
- Bootstrap
- XML
- xhtml
- typescript
- Javascript
- nodeJs
- React Js
- Agile
- CSS3
- Web Design
- Api
- AngularJS
- Full stack
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree