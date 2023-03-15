Senior Angular Developer

Mar 15, 2023

  • Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
  • 5 plus years hand on experience with PHP
  • 5 plus years experience in Angular 5 up wards
  • Must have worked on Linux Servers
  • 5-7 years experience in Web Design and Development
  • Knowledge of Web Best practices
  • Create features that are scalable across multiple browsers, operating systems
  • and device types JSON, Web API experience
  • GIT, SVN experience
  • HTML5 Upwards, CSS3 Upwards, Bootstrap, XML, ZHTML etc.
  • Experience working in a Agile environment
  • MySQL, SQL 2008 upwards
  • In Office

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5
  • json
  • Linux
  • Mysql
  • Bootstrap
  • XML
  • xhtml
  • typescript
  • Javascript
  • nodeJs
  • React Js
  • Agile
  • CSS3
  • Web Design
  • Api
  • AngularJS
  • Full stack

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

