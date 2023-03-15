Senior Business Analyst (Payment Integration) (CH807) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client a leading payment aggregator and provider of secure payment solutions is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their growing team.

The Company offers innovative and customer-focused payment solutions for both banked and unbanked individuals. The team specialises in convenient and secure payment solutions for retailers, digital solutions, banking institutions, wallets, and informal vendors across Southern Africa.

Responsibilities will include:

Gather and document business requirements from both internal and external stakeholders

Bridge the gap between business and technical teams by translating business requirements into requirements and plans for software development team

Assist business in documenting operational procedures and presentation flows

Assist in gathering and documenting reporting requirements

Maintain and manage changes to requirements during a project phase

Work closely within PMO to support priority projects and manage backlog grooming with the product owners and project manager

Manage and update BA artifacts and ensure that requirements are approved by stakeholders

Constantly review requirements gathering process and tools, and suggest changes to ensure efficiencies

Support UAT and testing requirements to ensure that features were delivered as per documented requirements and within acceptable quality standards

Ongoing monitoring and re-calibration of deployed solutions

Required skills and experience

5 -8 years’ business analysis experience in the payments / financial industry

Relevant qualification

Full understanding of the Microsoft suite, [URL Removed] Jira, Confluence and Visio

Understanding of the end-to-end payments environment (retailers, digital, banking, card schemes, EFT, settlement, acquiring, etc.) would be highly beneficial

Self-starter that is able to work individually as well as in teams

Ability to engage with all levels of stakeholders to include senior management and software developers

Driver’s license

Fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans

General:

