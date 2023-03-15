Senior Developer Cloud and Dev OPS 2023-13

Our client, a International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Senior Developer with strong Cloud and DevOps Experience. The successful candidate will have to develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methodology and to assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools.

This role requires a service-oriented mentality, high sense of ownership of the problems and requests assigned, focus on managing and resolving issues in alignment with the SLAs, establishing and maintaining communication with technology customers to keep them updated with status of their requests, initiating and performing changes on production systems and proactively escalating any issues that cannot be resolved within the established timeframes. Cape Town based candidates this one is for you

10+ Years’ experience relating to:

Mining Industry experience is preferred

Application Development

DevOps practices

Software development practices

IOT

The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD). This might require traveling for meetings and workshops as the Companies landscape is vast

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy applications

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve Development governance and standards incl. Code reviews

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Manage Azure DevOps projects (branching strategies and policies)

Manage project compliance with governance

Mentor junior and intermediate developers

User management

Security management

Develop and update technical documentation

Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications

Create CI/CD pipelines for Azure and on-prem environments

Assist with bringing Azure resources up to par with the companies policies

Work on a wide variety of languages and frameworks

Desired Skills:

Mining Industry experience is preferred

Application Development

SDLC

Cloud and Dev Ops

DevOps practices

Software development practices

IoT ( Internet of Things)

