Senior Developer Cloud and Dev OPS 2023-13 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Senior Developer with strong Cloud and DevOps Experience. The successful candidate will have to develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methodology and to assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools.
This role requires a service-oriented mentality, high sense of ownership of the problems and requests assigned, focus on managing and resolving issues in alignment with the SLAs, establishing and maintaining communication with technology customers to keep them updated with status of their requests, initiating and performing changes on production systems and proactively escalating any issues that cannot be resolved within the established timeframes. Cape Town based candidates this one is for you
10+ Years’ experience relating to:
Mining Industry experience is preferred
Application Development
DevOps practices
Software development practices
IOT
The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD). This might require traveling for meetings and workshops as the Companies landscape is vast
Translate business needs to technical specifications
Design, build and deploy applications
Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
Evaluate and improve Development governance and standards incl. Code reviews
Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
Manage Azure DevOps projects (branching strategies and policies)
Manage project compliance with governance
Mentor junior and intermediate developers
User management
Security management
Develop and update technical documentation
Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications
Create CI/CD pipelines for Azure and on-prem environments
Assist with bringing Azure resources up to par with the companies policies
Work on a wide variety of languages and frameworks
Desired Skills:
- Mining Industry experience is preferred
- Application Development
- SDLC
- Cloud and Dev Ops
- DevOps practices
- Software development practices
- IoT ( Internet of Things)