Senior Software Developer

Senior Software Developer

La Lucia Ridge, Durban

Key Purpose

The candidate will work within our Software Development Scrum teams developing, maintaining, and supporting our existing enterprise applications and frameworks as well as within our strategic development initiatives which include the execution and implementation of Salesforce delivery projects against our standards, policies and procedures and governance guidelines. The Senior Developer provides technical solutions to the needs of our stakeholders by interpreting business requirements, defining technical tasks, building quality software, performing end to end testing, as well as supporting and troubleshooting technical questions and our software issues.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain in-house solutions

Develop and maintain in-house solutions.

Write code within the prescribed technologies and environments, and to comply with coding best practices.

Comply with IT selected technologies and development environments, development, and management methodologies.

Learn and develop within architecture.

Investigate and report on technologies as and when needed.

Implement systems enhancements to meet business need.

Implement solutions from specifications.

Correct system bugs/errors on existing systems

Provide accurate estimates and effort for code changes.

Adhere to project plans.

Strive to meet task deadlines as per project plans.

Adhere to project management task prioritizations and allocations.

Exercise technical consistency within the IT environment

Liaise with business as and when required.

Demonstrate culture of individual leadership and development and exhibit progressive attitude to technology and career.

Adheres to Agile methodologies and follows Agile principles through work outputs and behaviours.

Champions team learning

Collaborates with colleagues from different disciplines in a cross-functional team to deliver solutions.

Works in partnership with Business representatives (e.g., Product Owner, Business

Owner) ensuring alignment and value to the customer.

Participate in internal developer forums, discussion groups, and specification and design sessions.

Perform technical investigations as and when needed.

Assist IT development team members with technical learning and development within the architecture.

Technical Knowledge: Expansion and Growth

Participate in internal developer forums, discussion groups, and specification and design sessions.

Perform technical investigations as and when needed.

Investigate and report on new technologies and solutions as and when needed.

Assist IT development team members with technical learning and development within the architecture.

Aligned to values and self-development

Align personal values to the company’s culture and values.

Take responsibility for your personal development and career pathing.

Subscribe to the company’s code of ethics.

Manage your behaviours to enhance the reputation and brand of your department and the company at all times

Comply with all legislation governing the organization.

Support and encourage the amazing service culture.

Alignment to business driver/strategy

To ensure that all systems are technologically up to date and has the best IT solutions for the business need.

Minimum Requirements

Education:

A BSc Computer Science, Electronic Engineering, a BCom Business Information Systems (BIS) Degree, or a very high quality Technikon Diploma

Salesforce Certifications an advantage Experience

7+ years’ experience using .Net Software Development using C#, ASP.net.

Thorough knowledge of and experience in MS SQL Competencies

Technical Competencies:

Experience in web application interface development using ajax, Jscript, ASP.Net MVC.

Must have full stack development experience.

Test Driven Development (TDD)/BDD experience is a bonus.

Experience in [URL Removed] project implementation

Architecture, Cloud Engineering, and Integration experience a must experience with Angular.

Thorough knowledge of and experience in MS SQL

Web development experience using JavaScript, ideally with React, NodeJS or any other framework like Salesforce Lightning

Proficiency in HTML and JavaScript/AJAX

Strong knowledge of relational databases and SQL

Good knowledge of SOLID principles and design patterns

Ability to effectively communicate technical issues in laymen’s terms to customers.

Self-Motivated problem solver who loves getting their hands dirty debugging issues

Knowledge of CRM and ERP systems

Desired Skills:

.Net Software Development

C#

Asp.Net

MS SQL

Ajax

Jscript

ASP.Net

MVC

full stack development

(TDD)/BDD

SalesForce.com

Architecture

Cloud Engineering

Integration

Angular

React

NodeJS

CRM

ERP systems

Salesforce Lightning

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position