Senior WordPress Developer (PHP, Laravel) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

Join a fully remote team of a forward-thinking UK-based Digital & eCommerce Solutions Provider seeking your talents as a Senior WordPress Developer with strong WooCommerce, PHP & Laravel. You will be a key part of a Unit, working with customer-facing roles to design technical solutions, promoting best practices internally and externally, and helping to oversee the successful technical delivery of client projects.

DUTIES:

Leading the development of WordPress and WooCommerce projects including but not limited to implementations of the company’s product Qala.

Scoping and estimating projects and project tasks working closely with Client.

Success Managers and directly with clients.

Presenting work, ideas, and proposed solutions to internal and external stakeholders.

Coaching and mentoring members of the team.

Problem-solving and testing proposed solutions with MVPs and prototypes.

Communicating and reporting on project development activity in team stand-ups, client meetings, daily written communications including but not limited to Slack.

Collaborating with commercial, design and development team members to create and deliver successful project outcomes according to Agile methodology.

Contributing to the company’s internal products, and open-source projects.

Representing the company at industry events and conferences.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential Skills:

At least 5 years of experience delivering WordPress projects (brochure sites, e-commerce, LMS, Multisites etc.).

At least 3 years of experience working in a fast-paced agency environment, working with multiple projects and clients with a strong understanding of the commercial goals of a web development agency.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Accurate project task estimations and delivery within project budgets.

Passion for WordPress development.

Professional proficiency and fluency in English verbal and written.

WooCommerce implementation, configuration, advanced troubleshooting, and bug fixing.

HTML, PHP, CSS

Javascript, ES6, React.

Gutenberg custom block development, advanced troubleshooting bug fixing.

API development, integration.

Location must be UTC +/- 1

Desired Skills:

Ability to explain complex technical concepts and requirements into non-technical business-oriented language.

Convert business requirements into technical requirements i.e., scoping client requirements, validating scope, organising technical project milestones etc.

Enterprise-scale development and deployment experience.

PWA development.

Digital marketing and analytics integrations (GA4, performance metrics and tools).

Strong client-facing skills.

Bilingual professional proficiency and fluency in English and Swedish, or other European languages

Laravel.

OOP.

Expertise in WooCommerce development and troubleshooting skills including but not limited to payment gateways, headless integrations.

LMS development, deployment, troubleshooting, and bug fixing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Naturally inquisitive, finds great satisfaction in finding solutions and has exceptionally strong problem-solving skills.

Someone that loves learning and sharing knowledge with others and actively seeks out support from the wider team to help improve their skills.

You’ll understand what’s needed now and have an eye on the future and want to contribute to this.

COMMENTS:

