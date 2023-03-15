SharePoint Architect – Gauteng Bedfordview

SHAREPOINT ARCHITECT
Bedfordview
Main purpose of the job:
The position’s function is to provide Development Services using Microsoft Development and Collaboration technologies. The position reports to the IT Project Manager. You will manage a team of developers required to develop for the web, desktop and mobile platforms using Microsoft tools and the latest Microsoft .Net Framework.
You will be responsible for the overall deliverables assigned to the Development team and serve as a technical lead and mentor. You will be required to provide guidance, direction, and SharePoint best practices. You will be responsible to meet customer and project deadlines. You must be skilled at estimating the level of effort and resources for technical projects, coordinating technical projects, meeting project schedules and established timelines.
Minimum role requirements:
- Minimum National Diploma/B – degree in Information Technology and Applications Development or higher
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) 2013 certificate or above
- Some project management training (Agile Project Management Practitioner, PRINCE2 Practitioner, Project Management Professional (PMP), etc.)
- ITIL v3 Foundation certification is advantageous.
- DevOps Foundation certification is advantageous.
- SharePoint On-Premises and Online, in a supporting or consulting role.
- Demonstrate a deep technical understanding of SharePoint 2013, SharePoint 2016, SharePoint Online and Office 365
- Experience in SharePoint Migration projects
- SharePoint Online Security and protection centre experience.
- Experience building solutions with Microsoft PowerApps, Forms, Flow and Nintex
- Experience building solutions with SharePoint Business Intelligence Tools, Power BI and Excel Services
- SharePoint Development and Design Experience – SharePoint Framework, Add-ins, Publishing Sites, Reusable Components and Farm Solutions
- Deep understanding of PowerShell scripting, specifically with the SharePoint Online Management Shell and Microsoft Azure PowerShell
- Excellent SharePoint and Office365 experience (2013 and above), with skills in HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, C# and Nintex
- Strong understanding of .NET framework and complete knowledge of development technologies
- Strong experience in all phases of the development lifecycle and of formal approaches to development (Agile, SCRUM), project management (PMP) and service management (ITIL)
Key role responsibilities:
- Facilitate JAD sessions for soliciting user needs and requirements.
- Drafting User Requirement Specifications.
- Analysis and design of solutions / implementations
- Assist in troubleshooting and resolving problems in the SharePoint environment
- Perform regular health checks on the SharePoint environment
- Assess the capacity requirements of current and future SharePoint-based solutions and ensure that capacity upgrade initiatives are undertaken to address these requirements
- Administration of existing SharePoint 2016 environment
- Administration, development and testing of the SharePoint portals, websites and extranets
- Custom development to meet business requirements using Visual Studio, Nintex and SharePoint Designer
- SharePoint site design and optimization according to the implemented SharePoint architecture
- Communicate the capabilities of the SharePoint platform to the business units through meetings, workshops and presentations.
- Responsible for the first level support of the SharePoint environment
- Administration and maintenance of user securities and application configuration
- Adherence to change control and incident management procedures
- Testing of monthly Microsoft patches
- Automate business processes using Nintex for SharePoint from approved requirements
- Provide one-on-one training and assistance to users
Desired Skills:
- MCSD
- Agile Project Management Practitioner
- PRINCE2
- PMP
- ITIL
- DevOps
- Sharepoint
- Office 365
- Microsoft PowerApps
- PowerBi
- Nintex
- Flow
- SharePoint Online Management Shell
- Microsoft Azure PowerShell
- HTML5
- CSS
- Javascript
- C#
- .NET framework
- Agile
- SCRUM
- JAD sessions
- User Requirement Specifications
- Testing
- Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree