Software Developer

Mar 15, 2023

  • You’ll play a vital role in democratising and stabilising the financial system.
  • Your work will help usher in new era of embedded finance for banks to brands.
  • SA’s transaction flows and online economy depend on our systems.

Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a SQL, full stack Software Development role
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in the following technologies
  • MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
  • Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement.

  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

  • Other Languages

  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • Microservices

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • T-SQL
  • SQL Database Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial services

