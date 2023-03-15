Software Developer at Mintek – Gauteng Randburg

Introduction

Your work will include extending existing products with feature updates affecting multiple subsystems and eliciting functional specifications for medium-sized feature updates without supervision. You will participate in the design process for larger projects, supporting the R&D team in the commercialization of new products. Your work will also include correcting errors in existing code, and updating software documentation, e.g. user manuals, technical specifications. We are looking for both C# and C developers.

Description

Software Developer Ref: MCD/2023/SDMEASUREMENT AND CONTROL DIVISION*2 POSITIONS

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:

As a successful software developer at Mintek, you will be expected to perform well in the following areas:

Leadership

Lead medium-sized projects to implement new features or products

Maintain awareness of trends in software development and technology stacks applicable to the division and suggest continuous improvements.

Strategy

Participate in Divisional strategic objectives and make recommendations affecting the strategy.

Innovation

Operational: improve developer efficiency and processes.

Technical: introduce new tools/3rd party components to improve product efficiency, reliability and usability, or to expand product capabilities.

Technical: Propose new product features or enhancements, participate in the design of new products and enhancements.

Financial sustainability

Prepare proposals under direct/limited supervision for internal and external funding.

Execution, People and Planning

Elicit the functional specification, design and implement medium-complexity features/improvements to existing products affecting multiple systems as well as implementing new systems/products.

Software testing, troubleshooting and code inspection

Provide first-line technical support for our existing products

Training of junior Software Developers

Provide training on the basic use of the division’s software products to other members of the division.

Plan and manage projects to ensure efficient use of time, equipment and facilities, including coordinating with others.

Governance and Risk Management

Ensure proper care in the use and maintenance of equipment and supplies, promote continual improvement in the workplace, adhere to and enforce all (Safety, Health, Environment and Quality) SHEQ requirements.

Take responsibility for the management of all risks at project level and ensuring that the project team adheres to all SHEQ requirements.

Relationship Management and Reporting

Present at local trade shows

Minimum Requirements

JOB KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:

C or C#

>1 year vocational experience in software development

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum: NQF Level 6 relevant to Software development

Ideal: B.Sc. IT (or NQF level 7) or B.Sc. IT Honours (or NQF level 8)

SALARY PACKAGE: Negotiable CLOSING DATE: 05 April 2023Should you not hear from us within one (1) month of the closing date, consider your application to be unsuccessful.

Mintek is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, whose aim is to promote representivity in all levels of occupational categories.

Desired Skills:

C# developers

C++ developers

Software development

