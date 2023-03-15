Software Developers (Java)(CH903)

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for Mid to Senior level Java Developer.
Responsibilities include:
The role of Developer at Pay@ is divided into the following areas of responsibility:
- Technical integration of new clients into Pay@ systems.
- Design
- Coding
- Code reviews
- Write Unit tests
- Development testing
- Perform internal system testing
- Perform dev testing with external entities
- Build simulators
- Perform load testing
- Fixes & maintenance on current system
- Identify and solve existing problems
- Enhancements of current functionality
- System optimization
- Improve robustness of system
- New functionality design & development
- Unit testing
- Query resolution
- 3rd line support
- Information gathering, interpretation and communication of resolution.
- System Security & Audits
- Regularly evaluate system security
- Recommend or implement enhancements
- Improve development techniques and processes
- Investigate and propose new development processes and tools
- Maintain automated build and test process
- Define and maintain automated deployment process
- Team Mentoring and leadership
Required technical skills:
- Tertiary or equivalent training in software development, computer science or engineering
- +5 years relevant development experience.
- Java, both Standard and Enterprise Editions, Spring Boot
- SQL (MS SQL Server / Postgres)
- Development workflow: Eclipse/NetBeans IDEs, Maven, GIT.
- Working in a continuous integration and testing environment
- OpenAPI Protocols
Advantageous technical skills:
- Exposure to financial transaction processing systems
- Exposure to multi-threaded, high volume real-time systems
- Postilion development skills (source/sink node development)
- Exposure and participation in Agile methods like Scrum/Kanban
- Experience in front-end development using the Angular framework
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
