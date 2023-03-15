Software Developers (Java)(CH903)

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for Mid to Senior level Java Developer.

Responsibilities include:

The role of Developer at Pay@ is divided into the following areas of responsibility:

Technical integration of new clients into Pay@ systems. Design Coding Code reviews Write Unit tests

Development testing Perform internal system testing Perform dev testing with external entities Build simulators Perform load testing

Fixes & maintenance on current system Identify and solve existing problems

Enhancements of current functionality System optimization Improve robustness of system

New functionality design & development Design Coding Code reviews Unit testing

Query resolution 3rd line support Information gathering, interpretation and communication of resolution.

System Security & Audits Regularly evaluate system security Recommend or implement enhancements

Improve development techniques and processes Investigate and propose new development processes and tools Maintain automated build and test process Define and maintain automated deployment process

Team Mentoring and leadership

Required technical skills:

Tertiary or equivalent training in software development, computer science or engineering

+5 years relevant development experience.

Java, both Standard and Enterprise Editions, Spring Boot

SQL (MS SQL Server / Postgres)

Development workflow: Eclipse/NetBeans IDEs, Maven, GIT.

Working in a continuous integration and testing environment

OpenAPI Protocols

Advantageous technical skills:

Exposure to financial transaction processing systems

Exposure to multi-threaded, high volume real-time systems

Postilion development skills (source/sink node development)

Exposure and participation in Agile methods like Scrum/Kanban

Experience in front-end development using the Angular framework

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

APIs

Java

Maven

REST API

SOAP

Spring

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position